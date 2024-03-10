Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

