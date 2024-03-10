Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

HPP stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

