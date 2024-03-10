Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.92. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 477,523 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $966.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,433,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,848,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

