Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,586 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.