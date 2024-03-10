i-80 Gold (IAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect i-80 Gold to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

IAU stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$641.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

