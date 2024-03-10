i-80 Gold (IAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect i-80 Gold to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.
i-80 Gold Stock Up 2.9 %
IAU stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$641.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.
About i-80 Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.