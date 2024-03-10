IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IAC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in IAC by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

