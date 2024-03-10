IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of IDEX worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $238.59 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average is $211.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.