IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 108,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $561.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

