Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 905,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 492,024 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.08.

Immatics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $22,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immatics by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immatics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,352,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 747,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Immatics by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 719,634 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

