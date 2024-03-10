Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.32. 36,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 114,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

About Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.