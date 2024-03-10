Information Services (ISV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51. The firm has a market cap of C$419.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.39. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Get Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.