Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,547 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

