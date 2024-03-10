Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

