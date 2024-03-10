Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.17

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $127.08, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.97.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 1,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $228,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

