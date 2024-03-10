Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Buys $40,040.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLF opened at $20.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

