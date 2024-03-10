Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Buys $19,623.25 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $19,623.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,021,893 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,016.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

