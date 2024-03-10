Insider Selling: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $28,844.20 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gina Mazzariello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,583,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

