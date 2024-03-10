Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $44,553.60 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,380 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $44,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Artivion by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on AORT

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.