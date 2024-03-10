Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $44,553.60 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,380 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $44,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of AORT stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.