Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $32,751.56 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

