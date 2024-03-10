Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CFO Sells $26,371.05 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 247,702 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.