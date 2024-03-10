Insider Selling: Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells $25,550.00 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

