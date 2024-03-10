Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Sells $13,334.46 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,734 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $13,334.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,321.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
MCW opened at $7.67 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
