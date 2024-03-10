International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IGIC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

