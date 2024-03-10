Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,917 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $67.48 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.