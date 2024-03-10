Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

