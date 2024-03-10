IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,860,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 7,022,754 shares.The stock last traded at $12.23 and had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

