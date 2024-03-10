IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $256.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE IQV opened at $257.18 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

