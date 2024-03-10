iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.48% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $132,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

