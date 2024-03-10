iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

