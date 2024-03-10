iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.06

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 26385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

