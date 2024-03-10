iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.97

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.97 and last traded at $120.97, with a volume of 2599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $957.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.