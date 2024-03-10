Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,164 shares of company stock valued at $662,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

