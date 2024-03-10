J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

