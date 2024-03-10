Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $82,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

