Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,336,000 after buying an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20,327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE J opened at $146.93 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

