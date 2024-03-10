Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

ACIW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.09 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

