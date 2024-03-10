JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,683 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.19 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

