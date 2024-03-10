JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.
Several research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JBLU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.19 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.