Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 15%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) dropped 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 86,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Further Reading

