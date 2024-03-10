Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 15%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) dropped 15% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 86,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82.
About Jin Medical International
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.