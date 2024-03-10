John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,918,000 after buying an additional 1,909,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after buying an additional 111,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 950,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.