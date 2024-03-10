Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

