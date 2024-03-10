JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $229,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,937,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Masco by 73.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,307.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.