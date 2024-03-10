JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.02% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $284,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,677. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

