JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $255.05 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $255,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

