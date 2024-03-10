JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $257.94 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.01% of CubeSmart worth $257,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

