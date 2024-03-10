JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 201,721 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,481,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $292,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPI opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

