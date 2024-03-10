JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $250,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.4 %

RYN opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

