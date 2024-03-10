Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $131.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:APO opened at $108.75 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.