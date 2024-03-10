Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,123 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Manitex International worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of MNTX opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

