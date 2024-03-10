Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock worth $11,849,375. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

