Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 121,808 Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harrow Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

